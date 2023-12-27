The expectation for next game of The Legend of Zelda is high. And, although details about her gameplay and appearance are unknown, a minor change to Link could honor her legacy. The next Legend of Zelda game is highly anticipated, but It has not even been confirmed that it is in development.

Link, has been changes very small throughout its history, such as, for example, in your dominant hand. Link's original left-handedness in the 3D era was a unique detail, and it would be a nice tribute if he returned in the next installment.

With no news or confirmation of the next game, it is impossible to know what it will be like, whether it will follow the most recent open world formula, return to the most classic traditions of the series orwill push completely new limits. The next Zelda game will almost certainly feature the series' ever-present hero, Link, and an apparently insignificant detail in the protagonist could pay homage to its past.

Since The Legend of Zelda began in 1986, Link has been the main character and has undergone surprisingly few changes. In fact, the biggest change in Link's story, it is perhaps a new outfit, sporting a blue tunic bright. While a return to his traditional attire is in the saga's future, there is an even more subtle detail that could return for the next Zelda: Left-Handed Link.

When The Legend of Zelda made the leap to 3D with Ocarina of Time, Link definitely became left-handed. He held his sword in his left hand and his shield in his right. He was Twilight Princess the one who made Link right-handed, but only in the Wii version. This is because the majority of the world's population is right-handed and I would hold the Wii remote with my right.

The Wii version of Twilight Princess it was certainly complex. Instead of creating new models and animations to make Link dexterous, the developers simply mirrored the entire game. Skyward Sword adopted this right-handed Link, as his motion controls provided the same reason. And, Skyward Sword HD kept said motion controls as an option on the Nintendo Switch. Although both lack motion controls (except for gyro aiming), Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom followed the trend of right-handed Link after the Twilight Princess transition period.

However, it's a lovely detail in the history of the Zelda series. The games are usually focused on right-handed players. For example, virtually all first-person shooter games have the player character shooting like someone skilled. AND, the fact that Link was left-handed in the classic Zelda games it was simply a unique detail and a nice representation for the lefties of the world.

