The next generation of Microsoft consoles could be priced lower than its main competitor on the market, according to new information.

The current generation of consoles with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is approaching half of your cycle. As has been customary for a few years, it is expected that improved versions may arrive very soon, with the possible PS5 Pro specifications already leaked, Microsoft's plans with the next console could be very different, both in time and form. However, the Redmond company could take this change of plans much further, with a different strategy from that of its main competitor in the sector, Sony, betting on a cheaper price for its next generation console.

At least that's what the youtuber says Red Gaming Tech, who claims to have confidential information about Xbox's plans for the coming years. According to him, The next Xbox console would arrive in 2026 instead of 2028 as stated in the official documents presented in the FTC trial against Microsoft for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Furthermore, the youtuber declares that This new console would be cheaper than the future PS6 which, in his case, would extend his arrival until 2028. The most curious thing about the matter is that the supposed leaker highlights that It would not be an improved version of Xbox Series X, but a new generation that would arrive early.

Of course, All of this has to be considered a rumor for the moment., since Red Gaming Tech's leak history is really dubious, so we only have to wait for official information from Microsoft. Taking into account this, it is most likely that the launch of the new Xbox console will occur in 2028 and that In an intermediate way, a model can arrive that improves the performance of the present generation.

Xbox will exclusively have AMD's new rescaling technology

AMD's new rescaling technology, The FSR 3 is only compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles, so PS5 is left out of the equation for the moment, as announced on AMD's own official website. According to some information, it is because Microsoft console has full RDNA2 support.

Therefore, we will have to see what the architecture of the new Xbox console may be, since this YouTuber's leak states that it would have AMD's Zen 5 to compose its CPU.

