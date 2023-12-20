In the world of electric cars, Tesla has returned to the center of attention. This time, the news arises around its most recent innovation: wireless inductive charging for electric cars. Tesla, known for its pioneering and disruptive nature, appears to be on its way to redefining how we charge our vehicles.

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's lead designer, revealed details about the development of wireless inductive charging in a conversation with Jay Leno about the Cybertruck. This technology would allow Tesla vehicles to be charged simply by parking on a special platform, without the need to connect any cables.

The idea, however, was initially presented during Tesla's Investor Day in March, where it was shown a Tesla on a charging mat in a garageas reported by TechRadar.

Wireless charging is not completely new in the automotive sector. BMW launched its wireless charging pilot program in 2018, and Genesis conducted similar tests in South Korea. However, Tesla seems to be taking this technology to a new level. But is it really viable?

Tesla Inductive Wireless Charging Challenges

Inductive charging faces significant challenges. Requires extremely precise parking to operate efficiently. In addition, the need for additional components increases the weight of the vehicle, which could affect its range.

However, Tesla's vision goes beyond mere convenience. Could integrate wireless charging into urban infrastructurean idea similar to electrified roads and complementary to the battery exchange stations that will be tested in Madrid, allowing vehicles to recharge while waiting at traffic lights or during traffic jams.

This technology could radically transform the concept of “recharging” in the future of urban mobility. Tesla, always on the cutting edge, could be anticipating a significant change in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Inductive wireless charging, despite its current challenges, represents a potentially revolutionary advance for the electric car. In the meantime, we have to see how Tesla overcomes these obstacles and if it really manages to integrate this technology into our daily lives.