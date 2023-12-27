The rise in popularity of video games has brought this form of entertainment to hundreds of millions of users and today the diversity of proposals and tastes is changing rapidly. However, one of the common points is that difficult games are part of increasingly smaller niches and providing a pleasant, fun experience, without anger and frustration, is a priority for the majority. Selling gaming under this concept seems not to be something limited to games, it could also be expanded to consoles.

Something as simple and common in the history of video games as selecting a difficulty could be a thing of the past as a Sony patent gives a glimpse into what the short-term future of gaming could be. According to a report from TweakTown, the next PlayStation modelsuccessor to the PS5, could use AI technology to turn the gaming experience into something that adapts to the player's ability and the way they deal with difficulty.

According to the information, everything is part of the 2022 patent titled “Systems and methods to enable predictive assistance during gameplay.” In this case, the Japanese company's proposal is to use the hardware of a PlayStation that has a processor powered by AI whose function will be to analyze the user's gaming patterns and information to act immediately on their gaming experience.

PlayStation single-player titles could be easier than ever

Unlike aids that appear as summarized information and that provide clues about what to do to advance or overcome an obstacle, the use of a CPU with AI could come into action when detecting that a player cannot meet the challenge in question, it can be a puzzle or a boss battle, and automatically trigger the buttons and directions necessary to get you out of trouble. Basically, the console would play for the user and solve the challenge automatically to keep them moving forward, decreasing levels of anger and frustration and even trying to improve a game's retention numbers by decreasing abandonment rates.

Likewise, the use of external devices is mentioned that could help the player when they cannot advance or lose again and again in a section or against an enemy. In this case, an application for mobile devices could be considered or even some type of technology applied to the successor of the DualSense that allows the user to see tips, recommendations or definitely the steps to follow to overcome a challenge. A control with a touch screen? Could be.

This patent, which may or may not come true, joins a list of ideas that Sony has considered in recent years to make single-player experiences as easy as possible and, if necessary, have the same system take care of it. of the most complicated tasks while the user remains a spectator with certain moments of interaction.

