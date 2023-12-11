Today we have been able to see an updated launch window for one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake es a new version of the original which first came to Japan in 2001 and then to the West in 2003. It is based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit, complete with “All Officers” game and “All Period Scenarios” features. New graphical and gameplay improvements are also included to help revive the title.

Recently, it has been shared that this game has been delayed: will no longer be launched in early 2024 but “in 2024” generally. The producers, Kazuhiro Echigoya and Hisatsugu Ishikawa, mentioned that the delay was due to the need to implement additional improvements to ensure the satisfactory quality of the game for fans. The launch is planned for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Windows (Steam).

In this way, it is confirmed that fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy it on Nintendo Switch. We’ll keep an eye out for more details to be shared between now and the release date available at this time.

Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Are you looking forward to this premiere? Don’t hesitate to share it in the comments.

