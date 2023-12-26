Higuruma could surprise fans with his fascinating skills and great natural talent.

Chapter 246 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has teased that Higuruma abilities could surprise fans.

Join the conversation

The current events in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have not left anyone indifferentsince, after the death of Satoru Gojo, things have become extremely difficult for the sorcerers who have tried to stop Sukuna at any cost. However, they have not had positive results, as the King of Curses continues to overcome them without any effort.

Likewise, after the death of Gojo and Kashimo at the hands of Sukuna, The sorcerers have carried out several plans to counter the King of Curseswho seems to be invincible, which is why Higuruma and Itadori have jumped onto the battlefield with a disturbing strategy that could be the trump card for the shamans, since they have all their hopes pinned on Higuruma's cursed technique.

And apparently, everything seems to indicate that Higuruma could tip the balance in favor of the sorcererssince the most recent chapter has shown that this He has a very incredible natural talent to handle cursed energy. to the point of being compared in a certain way to Gojo, this being a fascinating detail that foreshadows that the confrontation against the King of Curses will become very interesting.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #246 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Hiromi Higuruma's natural talent and skills could impress fans

As we have mentioned, the most recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have had a very disturbing development, since, after the death of Gojo, every action of the sorcerers against Sukuna had been in vain, so they decided to give this a twist. difficult situation and bet on Hiromi Higuruma and his skillswho arrived at the battlefield alongside Itadori.

The arrival of Yuji and Higuruma on the battlefield completely changed the situation, since the prominent Hiromi used his surprising cursed technique to contain Sukuna, prosecuting this villain and managing to obtain a conviction. However, this action only served to confiscate the cursed tool that the King of Curses carried with him.

After having “failed” the strategy they had planned against tribethis villain did his thing again, unleashing a great confrontation that has revealed the great natural talent of Hiromi Higuruma to control the cursed energy, to such an extent that the King of Curses himself has been impressed.

And, during this fight, Sukuna has launched several attacks on the sorcerers present in this place, and has set Higuruma as his target, who represents a great threat to him, since he has realized that Hiromi was able to stop his attack. technique, amplifying its territory, a detail that confirms Higuruma's natural talent for wielding cursed energysince he is a sorcerer with only two months of experience, so achieving this feat has surprised the King of Curses.

In fact, this action by Higuruma has confirmed how skilled this sorcerer isbecause with only two months of experience he has managed to stop one of Sukuna's techniques, who is known for being an overwhelmingly powerful individual, this being a detail that has caused a furor within the fandom, since everything seems to indicate that Hiromi Higuruma could be the trump card of sorcerers after all.

The evolution of Hiromi Higuruma has been very rapid, since This sorcerer seems to be a diamond in the rough with a talent comparable to that of Satoru Gojoand with unique abilities that could be crucial to cornering Sukuna during this confrontation and turning the story around.

Notably Hiromi Higuruma owns a of the most powerful cursed techniques in the series, and that together with his great insight and natural talent could be of great help to stop Sukuna once and for all. In fact, Yuji and company are hopeful that with Higuruma's spell they will be able to rescue Megumi's soul, which confirms that this sorcerer will be very decisive in the coming chapters.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing to see what other feat Hiromi Higuruma surprises fans withsince this prominent sorcerer has not yet unleashed his maximum potential, which could turn this great confrontation around.

Join the conversation