The iPhone Action Button has given a lot to talk about during this time, both good and bad. It has potential – although many people are unaware of it – but the fact that it was restricted to only a few generation 15 models did not please everyone. Luckily these things could change very soon: according to the latest rumors, the next iPhone 16 It will bring a more “advanced” one and it will also not be so exclusive.

The famous and new button on the iPhone 15 Pro

Before the new iPhone saw the light, the existence of the button was already an open secret. It is true that countless things are leaked about Apple products and then only half of them turn out to be true, but in the specific case of this new element, it seemed quite clear that it was going to. make their debut with this new generation.

What not so many expected is that its appearance would be limited to the Pro versions of the phone manzanero, something that left some quite disenchanted. We also have those who believe that the button has not been used nearly enough and that today it is a unjustified addition which contributes rather little.

Leaving aside the debate about whether it should be in the complete line or not, the truth is that this element can offer more possibilities than it initially appears – as we show you in our tutorial -, so that the Cupertino firm seems not going to hesitate in keep using it in its next generation, something that is already beginning to be strongly rumored.

More versatile and in all available models

The people at MacRumors have been in charge of releasing the information. According to this famous media specialized in apple, the Action Button of the next iPhone 16 would be capacitive type instead of mechanical. That would mean we would get haptic feedback (vibration) when pressed, instead of having to “physically” press it like a conventional button.

Thanks to this, the button could detect different type of pressure and, consequently, execute different types of actions depending on how hard you press it. This would open a new field of possibilities (more gestures on the same element and therefore more command options), something that would make sense with the development of new functions that complement the command sheet that can be executed.

In addition to this, it is interesting to know that the button would not remain only in the Pro line, but I would jump to all models -There is even talk that in the future, there will be no new iPhone that does not have it, no matter how “basic” it may be (read an iPhone SE). Given that this is data obtained, according to the media, from pre-production models, everything could change between now and next year, of course.

We will not be able to verify this information until the same day that the iPhone 16 see the light, sometime in September 2024, if it follows its usual modus operandi. We have to wait until then while we continue filtering (very carefully) their rumors.

