It is one of the most anticipated free Nintendo Switch games! Surely you remember that Palia was recently announced as MMO de Singularity 6the studio formed by members of Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment and Zynga, for Nintendo Switch.

Palia, among the free games for Nintendo Switch

We recently learned its release date and then a new trailer. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website. Many fans have fallen in love with the game. for combining collection tasks and the quiet life of Animal Crossing with an open world and visual style similar to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is the union of these two concepts that has made it one of the most anticipated of the year.

It is released for free next December 15, 2023, and now we have known its download size. Those who want to download it digitally from the eShop will need a total of 10.3 GB of free space on your console or miroSD card. For now, no physical version has been confirmed.

What do you think, one of the best free Switch games? Does the title catch your attention? You can share it in the comments.

Via.