Eiichiro Oda has hinted that One Piece's next arc will feature the best battle in the series.

Everything seems to indicate that Oda will tackle one of the most epic confrontations in One Piece in the next arc.

Each One Piece arc has been characterized by expand the nutritious story that Eiichiro Oda has been telling for more than two decades, since there are so many events to tell and address that these sagas have laid the foundations for the new stage that is coming, which will bring great and shocking changes to the plot.

Likewise, one of the elements that has made One Piece one of the best shonen mangas are its battles, which have developed in an epic way and this was evidenced in the Wano arc, since this showed high-level confrontations that set the bar very high. In addition to this, Egghead's recent arc has also addressed surprising fights, so everything seems to indicate that this new stage of the series will bring amazing fights.

In fact, this detail was confirmed by the same Eiichiro Oda through the Stage of One Piece during Jump Festa 2024, as this mangaka revealed that The next arc will have the best battle of the entire seriesa detail that has raised fans' expectations regarding the upcoming events of the work.

Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the next One Piece arc will have the best battle in the series

The more than 1,000 chapters that One Piece has to its credit have addressed extremely epic battles that have permeated the collective imagination, since Oda has developed these confrontations in a sublime waydemonstrating that this work has high quality battles that have amazed fans.

However, the splendid development that Egghead's arc has had has left surprising revelations and amazing battles that have further expanded the legacy of this distinctive work, but it seems that Oda plans to take things to another levelsince during the recent Jump Festa he announced his plans for the series in 2024, confirming that the next arc will feature the best confrontation of the work so far.

And the mangaka confirmed through a message that was shared by the user @newworldartur in X, which The confrontation between THAT person and THAT other person could have an unexpected resultletting it be known that it was time to address this great battle that will change the series.

Eiichiro Oda comments on what you can expect from the One Piece manga in 2024: pic.twitter.com/jzFhsq2jpS — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 17, 2023

Oda's statements increased the hype and speculation within the fandom, as many comment that the mangaka is referring to the long-awaited fight between Shanks and Blackbeard. However, there are many options and characters that fans want to see face each other, so this comment from the artist has indeed raised fans' expectations.

Notably Last year Oda also hinted that the series would have many epic battles during 2023 and it certainly did not disappoint, since during the development of the Future Island arc Incredible confrontations have been addressed that have not left anyone indifferent, so The next arc will also be loaded with a lot of action by having the best fight in the series.

It is necessary to highlight that given the development that the plot has had, many fights between other relevant individuals could be addressed in the next arcso expectations are overwhelming, since the mangaka has left fans with great intrigue who suggest that the epic confrontation that will be addressed in the next arc will be that of Shanks and Blackbeard.

Without a doubt, The confrontation between Shanks and Blackbeard is predestined Therefore, if it occurs in the next arc, it will be a shocking event that will have a very unexpected result, as the mangaka commented, which is why the hype and expectations of the followers are very high.

