The generative AI models that amaze us day after day have a dark side: that of possible copyright violation. That is the reason why there have already been lawsuits like the one from Getty to Stable Diffusion, the one affecting GitHub Copilot and other legal threats like those from The Author's Guild. Now a dark cloud is once again settling over this technology, and this time it comes from the great reference in world journalism.

The New York Times is fed up. The well-known newspaper indicates in a news item about it that it has “reported OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright violation.” According to that text, the lawsuit opens “a new front in the increasingly intense legal battle over the unauthorized use of published works to train artificial intelligence technologies.”

“Millions of items”. According to the lawsuit, millions of articles published by that newspaper were used to train AI models that were then used to publish news and compete precisely with the company that provided that news in the first place.

Damage in the billions of dollars. Although no clear financial compensation is required, it is indicated that there have been billions of dollars in damages from the “illicit copying and use” of those articles from The Times.

If anyone could sue… at least in the journalistic sector, that was The New York Times, a clear reference in terms of a successful journalistic business model. They themselves remember how “dozens” of newspapers and magazines have ended up closing after the migration of readers to the Internet. Meanwhile, companies like OpenAI, with an estimated value of $80 billion, continue to attract investment rounds like that of Microsoft, which has already invested $13 billion in the most promising startup in recent times.

They use texts without paying. The protest is what we have already seen in other areas: according to The Times, OpenAI and Microsoft have used the content of The New York Times without paying and have done so to create products that replace it and then steal their audience.

Previous negotiations. In April, those responsible for The Times contacted Microsoft and OpenAI in April. The reason, show their concern about the use of their intellectual property and try to reach a “friendly solution”, theoretically through a commercial agreement that would grant these companies a license to train their AI models with the texts published in The New York Times. There was no such agreement, they say in the newspaper.

The chatbot as a substitute for the newspaper. For those responsible for the newspaper, the threat is clear and certainly reasonable:

“When chatbots are asked about current events or other newsworthy topics, they can generate answers that build on The Times's previous journalism. The newspaper expresses concern that readers will settle for a chatbot's answer and decline to visit The Times website, thereby reducing web traffic that can translate into advertising and subscription revenue.

It is a protest analogous to what many content-creating media already made of Google: the search engine has been trying for years to get users to find what they are looking for without leaving Google and without visiting the original sources of content.

There are already precedents. Other organizations have already managed to reach agreements with OpenAI: The Associated Press did so in July, and Axel Springer did so a few days ago, although the terms of these agreements are not known.

But The Times also wants to use AI. The lawsuit does not mean that the institution gives up this technology. In fact, it has hired a director of AI initiatives, a new position aimed at evaluating ways in which this technology can be leveraged in the field of journalism.

Image | Flrent

