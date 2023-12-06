The issue of continuity can be complicated even for the most veteran Marvel readers.

The Avengers are the main group of Marvel heroes

The original line of the Ultimate Universe from Marvel Comics, which launched in the early 2000s, was created with the intention to simplify the great existing continuity of Marvel. Its success came from giving readers a simple starting point from which to begin reading well-known characters. A gateway that they could identify with, but it is something that this new line is already in danger of risking. It also provided an opportunity for some obsolete characters, but in the end they suffered the same fatal fate since they were very difficult characters to handle.

While Jonathan Hickman Try to make a way through the new Tierra-6160, they can’t let their stories get involved in too many large-scale conflicts, since they need to know very well where they should be going. That is, they need to lay a foundation to be able to build later. When Marvel finished laying the groundwork, the Ultimate Universe initiative managed to have notable success. The Spider-Man, X-Men and Ultimates comics managed to revitalize their original characters.

It was also a good way to see iconic characters in amazing new ways. The success was such that the UCM itself was largely inspired by versions of these characters, from their appearance to their deepest origins. However, Marvel made a serious mistake in this successful line of comics: continuous expansion capacity. After nearly a decade of construction, Earth-1610 became as complicated and inaccessible as Tierra-616, missing the true purpose of the comic.

Jonathan Hickman’s proposal with the new Ultimate Universe it seems to be very promising, playing with established dynamics and characters so that the story can be something attractive for new readers and old fans looking for surprises. The Ultimate Comics Rebirth It is a great idea on Marvel’s part, but it must not forget what its real mission is and not fall into the same stone again. It was a line designed to attract new readers, such as a total reset that should not last for many issues.

