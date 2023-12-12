There are still several months until ‘Dune: Part 2’ hits the big screen. The science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet will be released – if there are no further changes – on March 15, 2024, a date later than initially announced and which could not be met due to the strikes in Hollywood.

Warner Bros. Pictures has published this Tuesday another audiovisual preview of the feature film, a series of images that invite us to delve into the story of the direct continuation of ‘Dune’ released in 2021. The dusty planet Arrakis will witness the path of revenge that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) will tour alongside Chani (Zendaya).

The third trailer for ‘Dune’

In this new trailer we see Paul lead a crowd with the goal of recovering his planet and taking revenge on the enemies that They destroyed his family. Action scenes invade the trailer, with explosive confrontations and multiple threats that emerge from the depths of the sand and threaten the advance of the troops on the arid planet.

Let’s remember that Paul’s mission is to bring peace to the planet after surviving a series of incidents that almost cost him his life (as we saw in the first installment). He has to wait to find out if he will get it and, above all, if Chani (Zendaya) will have a greater role in the film, something that Villeneuve had suggested in the past.

According to everything that can be seen, an impressive display of visual and narrative art awaits us that has a good chance of surpassing the first part. And, when we refer to ‘Dune’, we refer to a film that has received various praise from critics and a dozen Oscar nominations, among which “best film” stands out.

At the cast level, in addition to the aforementioned characters, we find the following interpretations: Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista), Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Austin Butler) and the Emperor of the Universe (Christopher Walken).

Images: Warner Bros.

In Xataka: Before ‘Dune’, Villeneuve faced another classic with an underrated sequel that returns to Prime Video