Embracer Group anticipated a couple of years ago that TimeSplitters would return. Although today we know that the project did not come to fruition and that even the studio responsible for the development closed its doors, information has just emerged that reveals what it would be like and what the title would look like.

Although the studio that would be in charge of the return of the franchise was formed just 3 years ago, it managed to work on a lot of content, which artists have just shared through their profiles on ArtStation and which reveal that the title would have rural settingsas well as futuristic environments. Likewise, it is possible to see designs and models of elements such as characters and weapons, thanks to artists who participated in the development, such as Alfred Turner. You can check out his gallery of characters on this page and in this portfolio by artist Will Brown you will find images of levels and assets and objects in general.

What was the new canceled TimeSplitters game going to be like?

What is perhaps more interesting is that there was a source who declined the condition of anonymity revealed many details behind the development of the ill-fated game, such as the fact that it was going to be a Battle Royale free with additional modes, such as Deathmatch individually and in teams, Capture the flag (bag)as well as elements specific to the genre such as skins y microtransacciones.

“Originally it was going to be a clone of Fortnite. “No one really wanted that, not even us, but we didn't have a choice for a long time,” the source confessed.

The new TimeSplitters was going to have environments inspired by the Old West

Steve Ellisone of the creators who would return to the series, would have been responsible for proposing the Battle Royale a Koch Media to get the green light, but the source believes Ellis' intention was never to launch a Battle Royalebut first get support and along the way change the focus.

According to the information, the new TimeSplitters changed its address around March 2023; when he stopped being a Battle Royale to become a remake what would I have new levels y “an alternate timeline story“which would be based mainly on TimeSplitters 2 and it would be like a what if Corporal Hart she would have been the protagonist of TimeSplitters 2 instead of Cortez.

This is how great Corporal Hart was going to look in the new TimeSplitters

Was TimeSplitters canceled due to internal Free Radical Design issues?

The title still did not have an official name and began 2 years ago as a project Unreal Engine 4but it went to Unreal Engine 5 As soon as the new version of the engine was announced Epic Gameswhich shocked “massively” the development.

The informant confessed that he believed that neither Ellis nor the other leaders had a plan and that there came to be favoritism and a certain disparagement to younger developers for their lack of experienceapart from the fact that there were decisions that were made “poorly“.

Despite these problems, the insider believes that the main reason for the closure of the studio and the cancellation of the project was the “Embracer” Group “disaster, arising from a failed alliance. Regarding the continuation of TimeSplittersit is important to reiterate that Embracer Group He is still the owner of the franchise, but, according to the source, it is unknown if he will be given a new opportunity in the future.

“So far, the project is canceled. I don't know if Plaion give it another chance in the future with another study,” the informant commented via Free Radical Archive (Fandom). “But everyone in Free Radical Design They were fired maybe except for Steve. I'm not aware of their agreement, but none of the people who worked on the project are continuing. Although I think a few returned to Dambuster (Studios)“.

What do you think of these details of the new TimeSplittes? Tell us in the comments.

