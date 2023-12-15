A while ago we received the Japanese date for another installment of the series for Nintendo Switch. It was The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, coming to the hybrid console February 15, 2024. Now we have details of another game.

It seems that the next installment of the franchise has already been announced. Falcom has announced “The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria,” the 20th anniversary title for its Trails role-playing game series. This game will be released on unspecified platforms in 2024 in Japan.

The game is set in the year 120X, where the end of the continent of Zemuria is prophesied by C. Epstein, considered the father of the Orbal revolution. As “Day X” approaches, a massive orbal rocket is about to be launched from a large military base in the Kunlun Mountain Range.

The story raises questions about whether humanity will be able to overcome the planet's atmosphere, what lies at the end of the continent, and whether they will manage to discover the true nature of the 'world'. As the world watches the largest project since the dawn of history, forces from across the country gather in Ored, including a young “Spriggan”.

The Trails series, renowned for its elaborate world-building and epic plot, has sold more than 7.5 million copies. The story of the continent of Zemuria, which began with The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky and has continued through several titles, is about to take a dramatic turn in the 20th anniversary title. You have some more images of the game in this gallery.

