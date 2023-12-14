In a world where water is increasingly becoming a scarce resource, a team of scientists has made a discovery that could change everything: airborne water collection technology.

The study, published in Applied Physics Reviews, presents a new air water collection technology, effective even in the most arid conditions. Research has developed what they call “THL.”

It is a combination of materials that includes titanium nitrate, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose and lithium chloride. These components make THL a superhygroscopic gelcapable of capturing water from the air with remarkable efficiency.

The principle behind this advancement is both fascinating and practical. THL gel works by absorbing and deabsorbing water simultaneouslymaking it extraordinarily effective in a wide range of humidity conditions.

In simple terms, it is like a sponge that quickly absorbs moisture and then squeezes it out just as quickly, using solar energy. The research results are impressive.

The THL works with all types of humidity efficiently

Under laboratory conditions, THL has shown a water capture capacity of 1.18 to 6.43 grams of water per gram of sorbent. This translates into a potential collection of 3.82 liters of water per kilogram of sorbent in summer and 2.98 liters in wintereven at relative humidities of approximately 60% and 30%, respectively.

It is not only a scientific breakthrough, but also has significant practical implications. With more than two billion people living in water-stressed countries, according to the UN, this technology could be a vital solution. Especially in arid regions where water is a precious and often scarce resource, THL could be a blessing.

Visually, THL resembles a gel with hollow microspheres, which facilitates rapid transport and diffusion of water. This not only improves the efficiency of the process, but also makes it faster than conventional techniques and an effective weapon against drought.

The development of THL gel is not only a scientific achievement; It is a tangible hope for the arid regions of the world. This advance could be the key to ensuring a future where water, our most valuable resource, is available to everyone.