Nicle Maines, who already played the character in the Supergirl series, has added her character to the new Suicide Squad team

In a surprising move, DC Comics has revealed that Nia Nal, also known as Dreamer, will be the protagonist of the new Suicide Squad series, titled “Suicide Squad: Dream Team.” This series, expected in March 2024, is being written by Nicole Maines, who played Dreamer on The CW series “Supergirl”. The artists Eddy Barrows y Eber Ferreira come together to bring this bold project to life.

The key to Amanda Waller's new task

The release of “Suicide Squad: Dream Team” comes as a spinoff from “Titans: Beast World.” Amanda Waller, in her constant quest to control and use metahumans for her purposes, has formed a nuevo Task Force X. Dreamer is at the center of this team, which also includes iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice y Deadeye.

“Suicide Squad: Dream Team” number one will feature a main cover created by Barrows and Ferreira, also available in a foil variant. Furthermore, artists such as Riccardo Federici, Sweeney Boo and Gleb Melnikov They will provide their own alternative versions. DC has also shared a series of character sketches by Barrowsadding a fascinating visual dimension to the anticipation of this series.

Expectations and official synopsis

The official synopsis for “Dream Team” suggests that Amanda Waller sees metahumans as a big threat for global security. Dreamer, with her ability to precognize and walk in dreams, is seen by Waller as a key piece in eliminating that threat. The formation of this new Task Force X is part of Waller's larger ambition to take complete control of the DC Universe amid the chaos of Beast War.

Nicole Maines has expressed his excitement about working with Eddy and Eber, and taking Dreamer into a very different space than what we're used to. The confrontation with Amanda Waller and this new Suicide Squad will force Dreamer to decide what kind of heroine she wants to be and what she is willing to sacrifice to save the future.

“Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1” will go on sale on March 12, 2024. This series promises to be an intriguing exploration of Dreamer and his relationship with established characters, as well as being a significant turning point in the DC Universe.

Surprising additions to the Suicide Squad

The announcement of “Suicide Squad: Dream Team” has generated a whirlwind of speculation and anticipation among fans. But the real surprise comes with the revelation of the new members who will join Dreamer in this bold series. In addition to the already confirmed Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice and Deadeye, the team will see the addition of unexpected and fascinating characters.

One of the most intriguing is King Shark, known for his enormous strength and unpredictable nature. Another new member is Ratcatcher II, whose ability to control rodents offers a unique skill set for covert and infiltration operations. Together with them, we will see Polka-Dot Mana character who, despite his apparent ridiculousness, possesses an arsenal of technologically advanced polka dots with surprising functions.

The dynamics between team members

will be a focal point in the series, especially with such varied characters. The inclusion of These new members in “Suicide Squad: Dream Team” not only add an element of unpredictability and excitement but also promise to explore the depths of their personalities. and how they interact under the taut direction of Amanda Waller.

With this mix of established characters and newcomers, “Suicide Squad: Dream Team” is shaping up to be a series that will explore the limits of morality, loyalty and survival. The series, which will go on sale on March 12, 2024promises to be a whirlwind of action, drama and character development, taking the Suicide Squad into new and exciting territories.