Here we bring good news related to Sonic Prime, the project that SEGA and Netflix have been working on. It is an animated series that has been developed by the studio of WildBrain in Vancouver and Man of Action Entertainment.

Today we have been able to learn details of the premiere in physical format. After the first two seasons, we remind you that there is already a date for the third: will premiere on January 11, 2024 on Netflix. This season, Sonic teams up with unexpected allies to protect the Shatterverse from Nine's evil plan.

However, the first of the seasons already has confirmed physical launch. These are the details:

Sonic Prime: Season 1 Blu-ray Release:

Confirmed to be released on Blu-ray. Release date is set for March 12, 2024. Price set at $20. It is not known for now if there are additional features or extra content. SEGA or Netflix are expected to provide more details on the additional content for the Blu-ray release. Additional bonuses are expected to be included to appeal to Sonic fans, although they have not yet been revealed.

What do you think of the news, Sonic Prime fans? We will be attentive to more details.

