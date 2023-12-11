It looks like a new game could be on the way! Are you looking for more content from this franchise? If you are a Sonic fan, this rumor will undoubtedly interest you.

This is a report that indicates that the next Sonic in 3D will be released in 2024. The information comes from Zippo, which on previous occasions has been right with some advertisements.

It seems that they are preparing a new 3D Sonic game for next Christmas 2024, following the style of Colors, Generations and more. This game will be simpler, focused on running and jumping, without open areas, and will be released on next-generation consoles, including Nintendo’s next console. Developed by Sonic Team with help from the SEGA studio in Sapporo, it will be a smaller title than Frontiers. It will feature Shadow and there could be synergy with the next Sonic movie.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Fuente