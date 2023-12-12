If you are one of the people who has in mind acquiring land to build your house to your taste and needs, you should know that the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has made changes to its requirements so that the beneficiaries can buy land and thus build their home.

Previously, to access an infonavit credit and be able to buy the land, the requirement was that it be located in an urban area, but now, with the modifications that have been made, You can get a piece of land regardless of whether it is in a semi-rural or rural area.

In addition, the Crediterreno Infonavit allows you to buy land with some construction progress, as long as the value of the building is not greater than 20% of the value of the land indicated in the appraisal. In addition to this, the property must have residential or mixed use, which includes residential use.

What are the new requirements to buy land with Infonavit credit?

Be located near health, educational, supply, recreational and employment centers. Be out of any risk area. Have the individual property title in the name of the seller, free of encumbrances and registered in the Public Property Registry. Have the individual property title in the name of the seller, free of encumbrances and registered in the Public Property Registry. Have documents that validate that the land has basic services: drinking water, drainage, electricity, telecommunications, garbage collection and disposal, and public lighting.

Before you decide to acquire a loan, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers invites you to take the following information into account:

The credit amount will be a maximum of 100% of the value that is lower between the appraisal amount and the purchase value.

The term of your credit will be at your choice from 5 to 15 years. Consider that the sum of your age plus the term of the credit should not exceed 70 years and if you are a woman it should not exceed 75 years.

The land will remain as collateral for payment of the credit and no damage insurance applies.

You have the opportunity to pay off the loan early or make prepayments without any penalty.

If you are a beneficiary and are interested in this credit program, You can prequalify in “My Infonavit Account” to know your available amount, the next steps and documents necessary to start your process.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions