The actor who plays young Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Tom Blyth, shares his thoughts on the future of The Hunger Games saga.

Since last November 17, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the new movie of the franchise that serves as a prequel to the story of Katniss Everdeen and which adapts the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins.

Its plot follows the origin of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who will become the president of Panem years later. At a time when he seeks to restore the lost prestige of his family, Snow becomes the mentor of one of the participants in The Hunger Games.

However, he is assigned to mentor a District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, something he finds most insulting. But, after seeing Lucy's skills and determination, Snow begins to think that they could achieve her goal.

Will we have new installments of The Hunger Games?

In a recent interview with Observer, Tom Blyth addresses the possibilities of a new film in the saga after the premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Although the film is not having the same impact at the box office as the previous installments, the actor is optimistic and believes that there is “hope” of seeing a new Hunger Games movie in theaters.

“For all of us, I think there is hope. I think we all feel that this can be told more from the perspective of these characters. Many people want to see if Lucy Gray and Coryo manage to meet again and what happens there. Because obviously, without spoilers, what happens in the forest is a great suspense.

And between Tigris and Coryo (there is) this really loving relationship. I think people who have seen it really root for those cousins ​​to hold on to each other because it's them against the world. So I think we all want those relationships to develop more.

That being said, what I really respect about Francis Lawrence and (producer) Nina Jacobson and Lionsgate is that they don't want to continue producing films just for the sake of it. They really respect the literature and writings of Suzanne Collins, the creator. If they are going to make a movie, it will be hers. This will arise from the impulse for her to ask another big sociological question and then put it in writing.

They're not just trying to build a franchise for the sake of a franchise. Which I, as a filmmaker and creator, respect a lot. It's what made me less afraid to approach it, like, 'Yeah, I'm doing this big thing that has its own wheels and its own machine, but it's also real filmmaking that comes from the text,'” he says.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It has been in cinemas in Spain since November 17, 2023.. Do you think we will have a new film in the saga in theaters? Tell us in our comments section.