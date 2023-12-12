Poland’s parliament elected Donald Tusk as the country’s new prime minister on Monday. Tusk will officially take office in the next few days, and is supported by a varied but pro-European majority of the main parties that in recent years had been in opposition to the Law and Justice governments, the far-right party that had governed Poland in a semi -authoritarian.

The pro-European character of the new majority and the new government will immediately have very concrete effects. In the coming months, Poland will receive several billion euros of European Union funds which until now had been blocked due to the various measures approved by Law and Justice which the Union had deemed illiberal: above all, the creation of an internal disciplinary commission Constitutional Court which aims to sanction judges deemed excessively politicized. The Polish government led by Law and Justice promised to change it, but never fulfilled its promise.

This stalemate, which also concerned several other Law and Justice decisions, had substantially interrupted the disbursement of European funds to Poland: to date it has not received any money from the Next Generation EU, also known as the Recovery Fund, i.e. the main reservoir of funds approved by the Union to contain the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, nor the so-called “cohesion funds”, i.e. the money from the European Union’s multi-year budget which is distributed mainly to the poorest states.

Poland is the main beneficiary of the cohesion funds and one of the main ones of the Recovery Fund, and their suspension was creating huge economic and political problems for the Law and Justice government. With Tusk’s government, things will definitely change: and in part they already have.

Three weeks ago, when a government led by Tusk seemed inevitable, the European Union released a first tranche of pre-financing linked to the Recovery Fund worth 5.1 billion euros. In the previous months the negotiation had been conducted by government officials from Law and Justice: but several believed that by unblocking the pre-financing the European Commission, which actually deals with the disbursement of the funds, wanted to make life easier for the subsequent government . “The timing of the Commission’s decision did not go unnoticed,” wrote journalist Jorge Liboreiro on Euronews.

In total, Poland should receive 25.3 billion euros in subsidies and 34.5 billion in loans from the Recovery Fund, for a total of 59.8 billion to be spent by 2026 as required by the stringent European rules: a figure worth approximately a tenth of Polish GDP.

Poland is then entitled to an even more substantial amount from the so-called “cohesion funds”: the 2021-2027 multiannual budget provides for 75.4 billion euros to be allocated to it, the highest figure among the 27 member countries. In fact, Poland is at the same time a very populous state but still rather poor and backward, especially in the internal areas. Since its entry into the European Union in 2004, Poland has supported itself also thanks to the huge European funds that have been guaranteed to it.

In October 2022, the European Commission blocked the disbursement of cohesion funds to Poland, due to various measures deemed illiberal and also approved within the legal framework. The new government has promised to dismantle them entirely, and therefore it is reasonable to think that the Commission will soon unblock the disbursement of cohesion funds. At the moment, Poland has only received the first tranche of pre-financing, equal to 1.8 billion (like many other countries: the funds must be spent over several years, and many projects linked to the 2021-2027 budget are just left).

In short, between the Recovery Fund and the cohesion funds, in the next few years the Polish government will have to manage around 135 billion euros of European funds. According to Bloomberg, this money, if released, will be “crucial” to “respect the expensive promises made during the election campaign, which include for example a salary increase for teachers”.

The only obstacle between the government and these funds could be the Polish president Andrzej Duda: he belongs to Law and Justice, will remain in office until 2025 and could veto the dismantling of the reforms necessary to obtain European funds. At the moment, however, it is not clear whether he will actually decide to do so.

