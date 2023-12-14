Prepare to face Cass in the Indigo Disk of Scarlet and Purple DLC, the strongest trainer ever!

He Indigo Disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is here and, in addition to arriving with the huge 3.0.0 patch under its arm, it also includes numerous surprises. The Blueberry Academy It is full of formidable combatants, but there is one in particular that surpasses everything seen so far. The latest DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, The Indigo Disk, contains the strongest trainer in pokemon history.

Cass (Kieran), Corin's (Carmine) brother, has arrived to make things difficult in this adventure. We're not going to say what exactly his role is in the latest DLC. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zerobut we can affirm that he is the coach with the highest average pokemon levelabove the fearsome Cintia and even from Rojo. His team is also full of powerful Pokémon, with a variety of types, abilities and items equipped with a lot of head.

Cass's Pokémon Team in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Do you want to know what Cass's Pokémon team is in The Indigo Disc? Below, we offer you all the details with levels, objects, skills, teratypes and movements. This way, you can prepare the best counters to defeat Cass, or Kieran.

Politoed

Level: 85.

Gender: Macho.

Equipped item: Back Gualot.

Ability: Drizzle.

Type: Agua.

Teratype: Agua.

Movements: Point blank, Drum, Hydroram and Ice Fist.

Dragonite

Level: 85.

Gender: Macho.

Equipped item: Expert Tape.

Ability: Multiescamas.

Type: Dragon and Flying.

Teratype: Normal.

Movements: Gale, Thunder, Extreme Speed ​​and Impact Glass.

Grimmsnarl

Level: 86.

Gender: Macho.

Equipped item: Focus band.

Ability: Prankster.

Type: Sinister and Fairy.

Teratype: Hada.

Movements: Low Blow, Mood Shock, Light Screen and Reflection.

Porygon-Z

Level: 86.

Equipped item: Visual sphere.

Ability: Adaptable.

Type: Normal.

Teratype: Normal.

Movements: Hyper Beam, Ice Beam, Beam and Shadow Ball.

Incineroar

Level: 86.

Gender: Macho.

Equipped item: Baya Zidra.

Ability: Prankster.

Type: Fire and Sinister.

Teratype: Fuego.

Movements: Dark Lariat, Demolition, Fiery Strike and Surprise.ç

Hydrapple

Level: 87.

Gender: Macho.

Equipped item: Assault Vest.

Ability: Sweet Nectar.

Type: Plant and Dragon.

Teratype: Lucha.

Movements: Ball Spin, Terablast, Living Earth and Fickle Beam (lit. Variable Beam).

