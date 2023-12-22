The second downloadable content, The Indigo Disc (DLC) of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple debuted 4 new Paradox Pokémon. And although its launch is recent, players have already discovered an error that happens when one of these Pokémon interacts with an object.

The object in question is Empowering Energy. This can be transferred or removed by mistake in Ferromole, Flamariete, Ferrotesta and Electrofuria. This would be done through movements such as Trick o Disarmament. And the main characteristic of this object is that it cannot be separated from the Paradox Pokémon, since that is its grace.

Wikidex in its Enhancing Energy entry explains why this error should not occur:

“The movement trick and the symbiosis ability will fail If the user or target has the paleosynthesis ability o quark charge and if one of the two has the boosting energy equipped. Pokémon with paleosynthesis or quark charge and buff energy equipped also cannot use throw.”

Boosting Energy is an equippable item that automatically activates Paradox Pokémon's abilities. These are Paleosynthesis or Quark Charge. Paleosynthesis is activated by the sun, and Quark Charge is activated in an Electric Terrain.

If Ferromole, Flamariete, Ferrotesta and Electrofuria can receive the transfer of the Empowering Energy, this Could Affect How Players Use These Four Pokémon. Until the bug is fixed, players will have to go into each battle knowing that Boost Energy works a little differently with the new Paradox Pokémon.

For example, you could have an ally hold Empowering Energy until the time is right. Then, use Trick to give Electrofury the item and activate Paleosynthesis to boost his highest stat.

Generally, the Boosting Energy is consumed immediately when sent to the Paradox Pokémon.. The player is then forced to commit to the stat increase at that point. If the Pokémon is traded, it loses the upgrade and will not get it back. That's why it can be advantageous to place a Boosting Energy on one of the four new Paradox Pokémon just when you feel they can make the most of the improvement and not let it go to waste.