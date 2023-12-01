In just a few hours, Netflix has managed to make its new television series viral. Of course, the success of this program is brutal.

There is a new series on Netflix that has gone viral within 2 hours of its release. The latest premiere of the American streaming platform, the second season of the South Korean series Sweet Home, has caused a massive stir. In fact, it has become a viral hit that has captivated viewers from the first moment. The Asian fiction series, which initially premiered in 2020, quickly became a phenomenon. And his return has been even more spectacular.

Created by Lee Eung-bok and Jang Young-woo, this disturbing South Korean Netflix series, starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young and Lee Do-hyun, among other talented actors, unfolds as a dramatic and fantastic horror thriller. Its challenging premise immerses viewers in a world where people transform into monsters that reflect their deepest desires, presenting a backdrop of terrifying gore and confrontations with ruthless creatures.

‘Sweet Home’ is one of the most acclaimed series in the catalog

The plot follows the story of Cha Hyun-soo, a lonely high school student who, after losing his family, moves to a new apartment. However, his life takes a terrifying turn when he encounters strange and alarming circumstances in his new home. That’s the premise of the Netflix series!

The impact of the second season premiere has been instantaneous on Netflix. Within hours, Sweet Home became a global trend on social media, triggering a wave of enthusiasm and excited comments from fans of the series.. The suspense and intense action sequences have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, generating active debate and palpable excitement online.

The sudden success of second season of Sweet Home It hasn’t surprised many. At the end of the day, you have to consider the impact and popularity that the first season achieved. It certainly conquered a wide global audience on Netflix. The originality of the story, combined with impressive visuals and outstanding performances, has established Sweet Home as one of the most talked about and followed series on the streaming platform.

