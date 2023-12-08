We already told you about a rumor about Resident Evil and another great Capcom project. Then another rumor was shared about a game they hope will be successful, and now we have news about this company. The next Monster Hunter has already been announced! Monster Hunter Wilds!

During this year’s The Game Awards, Nintendo made no official announcements, but fans still have reasons to be excited, like in this case. Capcom introduced Monster Hunter Wilds, scheduled to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, excluding Nintendo Switch.

This arouses curiosity, since it was expected a new monster hunter for the successor to Switch. The game presented might not be for this console, which could explain its absence from the list. The reveal trailer offers a look at the game and its possible differences from previous installments:

Monster Hunter Wilds. The next generation in the genre defining series. Launching in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/HLCkHbXLfF — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 8, 2023

