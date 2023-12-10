Half-liter inline twins enjoy great popularity from time to time. It happened in the Sixties with the English (see the Triumph Tiger 500 with which Ted Simon tackled his first Tour of the World), then the Japanese arrived, with the 1965 Honda CB450. Honda has never stopped believing in it, but there is It was a period in which Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha also had their 500 twins. Now there is the invasion of the Chinese, who have created a very important market: in emerging countries they are maxibikes, while here they are interested in A2 license holders.

Until about twenty years ago, Kawasaki had a complete range, powered by a 180° twin camshaft, with a 74×58 mm bore and stroke and 498 cc displacement. The new range instead has a 451 cc with measurements of 70×58.6 (but we don’t know the timing). The Z500 is the heir to the old ER-5. The TFT instrumentation you see below on the left, and which communicates with the smartphone via the Kawasaki Rideology app, is mounted on the SE version, while the base has an LCD. SE also means a cap around the engine and a series of accessories that vary country by country. Both have the Assist and Slipper clutch.

PREZZO: n.d.

AVAILABILITY: n.d.