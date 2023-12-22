SEGA He finally listened to fans asking for the return of his old franchises and announced 5 reinventions just a few weeks ago. If you grew up with these IPs and are eager to learn more about them, there is good news, as we already know a few more details about each project.

SEGA held its most recent administrative meeting in which it not only talked about its strategies and sales forecasts, but also took the opportunity to explain how it plans to use its classic franchises to develop upcoming projects.

Thanks to one succinct slideit was possible to see what appears to be the main art of each of the 5 retro IP games, as well as an equally brief description of what they would offer.

The new Jet Set Radio will be open world

What is most striking is that with this SEGA would confirm that the new Jet Set Radio It will be open world and obviously based on the streets of Tokyo Japan.

SEGA announced that Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe y Streets of Rage They would return, but their title would simply be the name of the franchise or perhaps the final title had not been defined.

However, in the recent meeting it was revealed that the name of the new installment of Streets of Rage I would be Streets of Rage: Revolution.

Below you can see the art and description of each one.

Crazy Taxi

“Style driving action fresh and innovative! Jovial feeling of freedom × Fusion of nature and city, peel the new phase of Crazy Taxi”.

Jet Set Radio

“‘Counterculture'. Open world of the streets of Tokyo. Try the 'rebellion' movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans and create a movement!”

Shinobi

“Slay enemies in the silence of the moment. Race through the Shinobi world full of monsters and ninja actions. Take the Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and put an end to evil once again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.”

Golden Axe

“Warriors rise to subdue the demons! Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, Golden Axe is about to begin.”

Streets of Rage: Revolution

“The beloved action series beat ’em up horizontal scrolling! Take control of an ex-policeman and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk in the streets. Streets of Rage“.

What do you think of the art of the return of classic SEGA franchises? Tell us in the comments.

