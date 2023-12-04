You know, Level-5 is offering interesting news for fans waiting for Inazuma Eleven Victory Road. Apparently, the game has confirmed a new launch platform today.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

And we recently learned about its updated launch window, as well as its beta for Nintendo Switch. Now it seems that the game will also be released on PC, as we learned today. Victory Road will be released for PC via Steam, in addition to its versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS and Android in 2024.

We also have these additional details:

Level-5 Announcement: The news was confirmed by publisher and developer Level-5.

Beta demo in March 2024 for Switch: A global beta test will take place in March 2024 for the Switch platform. The demo will include single-player, online player versus player, and story modes.

Important about the beta version: Save data from the beta version will not carry over to the full game.

Additional resources: Recent details, trailers, and gameplay videos are provided for those who want more information.

Finally, it’s also worth noting that all other games shown in the most recent Level-5 live will be released in the West.

