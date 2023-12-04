The date on which the new Highway Code will become law seems to be getting ever closer. This is the prediction of minister Matteo Salvini

December 4, 2023

The new Highway Code after many months – perhaps years – of proposals, updates and changes is about to become law.

With the new Traffic Laws the goal is to guarantee greater security towards all road users. They will be applied stricter and more severe rules for those who decide to drive while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics. If a serious crime is committed while driving – in a non-alert state – the much discussed “license life imprisonment” has been proposed and for repeat offenders the license can be withdrawn for up to thirty years.

It didn’t end here. Huge funds are expected to fix the disaster roads and implement the safety of motorcyclists with ad hoc guardrails and much more.

When will the new Highway Code arrive?



Giving a certain date is almost impossiblehowever the minister Matteo Salvini declared that: “The procurement code is approved and operational, and the highway code is expected to be law by the beginning of next year”. The speech, made on the sidelines of the visit to the construction site of the new San Donato tunnel on the A1 in the section between Florence South and Incisa, also highlights how unacceptable it is to have 3,200 victims per year on Italian roads.

In recent months, the minister underlines, accidents and victims have decreased while checks have increased. It would seem that the awareness campaign is working but, until we have certain data in hand, we will not be able to confirm it.