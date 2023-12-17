Mercedes-AMG Motorsport's 2023 season concluded with a double title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge last week.

The driver's crown taken by Jules Gounon at the Gulf 12h also accompanied the Constructors' crown which went to the House of the Star, which had started very well this year with the success at the 24h of Daytona.

The encore at the 24h of Spa was missed, but in the GT World Challenge the Endurance Cup trophy still arrived for Gounon with Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy, but also many others in the race.

For this reason, Christoph Sagemüller can only be satisfied when he takes stock, aware that fighting against the many rivals in the GT3 world is not at all simple.

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Race winner Raffaele Marciello, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Mercedes-AMG GT3

“To be honest, it was a long, intense and challenging season. But in the end all our hard work paid off”; admits the head of Mercedes Motorsport.

“Even though the DTM season was a bit up and down and certainly not up to our high standards, we still managed to win many other prestigious trophies.”

“In addition to second place in the F1 Constructors' Championship, I am particularly pleased with the multiple titles achieved across GT World Challenge, IMSA Sports Car Championship and, of course, our defense of the FIA ​​GT World Cup in Macau.”

“To end this season with the drivers' and constructors' titles in the Intercontinental GT Challenge and overall victory in the Gulf 12h is sensational.”

“It's difficult to highlight a particular moment, because there were so many exciting ones. Certainly the victories in the most important races, some of which we had to wait a long time for, such as the 24h of Daytona and the Petit Le Mans.”

Photo by: Group C GmbH

#14 Mercedes-AMG 2 Seas Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Maximilan Götz, Fabian Schiller

As usual, appetite comes with eating and at Mercedes we won't be left idle to enjoy the successes because something is still missing on the board and the future must be planned as soon as possible, given that the other brands are getting ahead by updating their respective cars or bringing new ones.

“We have another ambitious program for next year, in which we aim to win more titles that have eluded us for a long time. For example, the racing success at the 24h Nürburgring, we not only want to perform at the highest sporting level, but also implement a new event concept with a special program and customer offers from AMG.”

“Additionally, in 2024 we will celebrate 130 years of motorsport together with Mercedes-Benz. And, of course, our focus is also on the car that comes after the Mercedes-AMG GT3.”

“We will invest a lot of time and effort in this fantastic project. But first I hope that all members of the 'World's Fastest Family' can recharge their batteries over the holidays and start the new year strong.”