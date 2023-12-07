Google Maps for Android Auto is an application that allows you to connect your mobile phone to your car screen or infotainment system, offering you a simplified and easy-to-use interface to navigate the road.

You can plan your trips, search for new places, explore your city and much more. In addition, the platform has launched a very useful feature that helps you remember where you have parked your car.

According to 9to5Google, this function called Save parking location, It activates when you arrive at your destination. Simply tap the button on the arrival screen and Google Maps will save your car’s location to your account.

It will also create a reminder for you so you can easily find your car when you want to return. This feature is especially handy for drivers who often park in large or crowded places, or who have trouble remembering where they left their car.

Android Auto now allows you to save the parking location in Google Maps

9to5Google

Google Maps for Android Auto now has a feature that helps you remember where you have parked your vehicle. You just have to press the button Save parking location when you arrive at your destination, which is just above the Feedback and Restart options.

This way, the Google maps app will save the location and send you a reminder. This novelty is very useful if you don’t know where you left your car after a meeting, a purchase or an event. It also notifies you of the time you have left to pick it up, if there is a limit.

There is no doubt that this is a small, but very functional option that Google Maps incorporated in 2017, and that could be used on both Android and iOS phones, where it allowed users to indicate the place where they had parked, making it easier to locate them.

Now, this little feature has been incorporated into Android Auto, so it will now be easier for clueless people remember where they left the car in an easier and simpler way.