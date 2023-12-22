art of rally is the new free game on the Epic Games Store, available today, Friday, for 24 hours: a racing game that looks classic and modern at the same time.

The promotion of free games from Epic Games Store continues today, Friday, December 22 with art of rallya racing game with an aerial perspective, inspired by the golden age of rally racing.

This game replaces Melvor Idle, yesterday's free game, as the free game of the day: you can get it free for 24 hours and keep it forever in your Epic Games Store account.

You must enter the Epic Games Store, through this link, log in and click get (this is the game token, where you can redeem it for free).

But it is only available free for 24 hours, until 17:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time) of the next day, on Saturday December 23when it will be replaced by a mystery game).

At the moment, the games they have given away are Destiny 2 Legacy Collection, DNF Duel and Melvor Idle.

art of rally, a love letter to the best era of rallying

art of rally, developed by Fun selector, is a racing game with an elevated camera, arcade style, and minimalist, stylized graphics that give it a really nice look.

In addition, it is a tribute to the best years in the history of the rally, the golden age between the 60s and 80s, with 50 recreated vehicles and 78 stages in its career mode, passing through Finland to Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany, Kenya and Indonesia.

The game has options for beginners and driving modes for experts, with many favorite rally tricks: the Scandinavian jerk, countersteering, braking with the left foot, using the handbrake in corners…

Besides, art of rally It has a photo mode, which with the game's beautiful graphics, gives an extra dimension to the game. Its base price is 24.99 eurosbut until December 23 at 5:00 p.m. it will be free on the Epic Store.