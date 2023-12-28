The usual leaker of free games on the Epic Games Store had already leaked the title that will be offered today a few days ago.

Join the conversation

One of the Christmas promotions with more relevance At the moment it is the one related to the 17 free games that the Epic Games Store is offering for all its users. Just a few hours ago we informed you that you are facing your last opportunity to get the title that is available today, and the next one will be announced very soon. However, as usual, everything indicates that it would have already been leaked.

So, according to the user car car-onlywhich until now has been one hundred percent effective in terms of leaks of free games from the Epic Games Store, stated a few days ago that the title chosen by the digital store for today, December 28, would be Cat Quest. For the moment, of course, it will be wait until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to know for sure if this prediction is truebut taking into account the user's trajectory and that at the time it gave him a 80% effective To the prediction, everything indicates that it will end up being like this.

Cat Quest, possible new free game from the Epic Games Store for Christmas

Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the catty world of felines. Follow the evil Drakoth to save your cat sister. Explore the map of the vast world of Felinia, risk your seven lives by delving into dungeons in search of legendary loot, and take on a furry cast of characters in tricky side quests. Cat Quest battles take place entirely in real time– You can get close to your enemies to hit them with your sword, roll on the ground to avoid their counterattack and, finally, finish them off with your powerful magic. Master the ancient spells of Meowyo, Callaurada, and Claws to defeat your enemies (Purrserio!).

The world of Felinia is full of interesting places and people! Discover a possessed city whose inhabitants only think about devouring meat, help the wizards Meowin and Meowgan in their efforts to break a magical seal, and locate shipments of “House of Cats” and “Game of Cats” that have not reached their recipient. If its presence is confirmed as a new free game on the Epic Games Store, it would be a great addition to your library of platform titles forever.

Join the conversation