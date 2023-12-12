We have shared all the free Fortnite codes this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on their new collaborations. In recent months, Fortnite has attracted its largest number of players in its 6 years. The addition of 3 new modes – Festival, Rocket Racing and LEGO – has generated great interest. Despite the temporary nature of many in-game events, Epic Games ensures that these modes will not disappear.

Contrary to limited-time events, these modes are permanent, confirmed by an official statement from Epic. This guarantee reassures concerned players and confirms regular updates for Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite.

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Fuente.