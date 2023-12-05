Steel Wool reveals the cover of the new FNAF game. Help Wanted 2 ties up all the loose ends with the secret that has just been discovered.

Steel Wool Studios has everything almost ready for the premiere of new Five Nights at Freddy’s game. In just a few days it premieres Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, a virtual reality game that will come to PS5 and PC, and which is expected to end up reaching the rest of the platforms with a non-VR version, as happened with the first. To warm up for the premiere, the studio has published the cover of the new FNAF gamewhich hides a very revealing secret.

The FNAF Help Wanted 2 main image shows its most important animatronics, which would be expected. However, as they have discovered on Reddit, they are all connected by cables to the same place on the bottom. That there are several connected invites us to think about The Blob, character of FNAF Security Breach. However, the fact that the Glamrock animatronics are also present invites us to think of another similar entity, The Storyteller.

The Storyteller is a character present in the books Tales from the Pizzaplexa Artificial intelligence that acquired the body of an animatronic in the shape of a white tiger and was connected to the entire Security Breach Pizzaplex by cables. This AI is also known as Mimicwho makes an appearance at the DLC Ruin de Security Breach and that, as many will already know, it was programmed with certain violent events that turned it into a quite violent entity.

Since the new FNAF game was announced, the community was quick to point out that Help Wanted 2 could be a prequel to FNAF Security Breach by the presence of certain characters. This new clue is even more revealing, because it would close the circle that prepares the events of the last games, while connecting with the history of the books and, ultimately, uniting the entire Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. The only exception? The movie, and even more so with the planned sequel. He December 14th we will know more.

