After PS5 Slim, users already have their eyes set on the Pro version of PlayStation 5. Thus continues the life cycle of a console that has already sold almost 50 million units and is determined to continue providing players with a wide power. But, in the Pro model, the important thing will be the incorporation, according to rumors, of Sony's own alternative to Nvidia DLSS technology.

Sony prepares the artillery

The launch of the Slim model was within the natural plans that PlayStation consoles usually go through and is not considered a drastic milestone either. It was expected. But with a Pro model things change, since Sony will set its sights on higher graphic standards while it waits until it puts PlayStation 6, the next generation of its console, on sale. According to the leaks that are being published in the last few hours, generated by statements from Jeff Grubb, who is usually right in his comments, the launch of PS5 Pro could occur in the month of September 2024.

With this review, which would be the definitive one for PlayStation 5 and would allow it to face Christmas 2024 in a more than efficient way, Sony would give everything for everything before moving to PS6. For users, it will mean that, as we said, they can use technology similar to Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling that we have mentioned. This system will be proprietary, developed in-house, and could greatly help users get the best visual performance in their games.

But will it be something that important?

If what Grubb says is true? It will be very important! Let's think that a system like DLSS serves to optimize images, scaling those that have a low resolution and watching them in high resolution without any type of performance problem. In practice, it means that the quality of the resolution and the framerate are improved and that everything ends up looking better and moving more fluidly. Currently PlayStation 5 already benefits from this type of technology using the FSR system, but it is one that has already become outdated and is not optimized in a native way.

If Sony develops its own system linked to the console hardware, it will be achieving results that will be proportional in effectiveness, at least theoretically, to those of Nvidia's DLSS. This could make a difference in many of the gaming experiences available on the machine and take advantage of the latest machine learning resources so that PS5 is able to surprise even the most demanding users.

However, it seems that at the moment many details need to be polished about how the system will work, the way in which performance optimization will be carried out and, in general, how it will be used to its advantage. The idea is on the table and it gives the impression that it is being one of the main priorities of the team, but it is most likely that we will still have to wait to have more evidence of what his availability will imply. If all goes well, we will most likely be talking about watching games in 4K and 120 fps with the best possible performance. That would make us release PS5 again with the same excitement as when we got the original.

Meanwhile, Grubb says that Microsoft is also working in a new version of Xbox, although it is unknown if it will be a new model of the current generation or its successor.