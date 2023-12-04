Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire presents its new trailer and it is… SPECTACULAR. Here we leave it for you to enjoy.

The monsterverse continues and presents its new installment titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. On this occasion, we will visit unexplored areas of the Earth where there is a civilization of apes whose leader seems to have very bad intentions. Luckily the two most important titans of cinema will not make things easy for him. What an outrage, I’m still shocked. Leave me your opinion about this progress in the opinion section.

Below we leave you the trailer of the film, where they have not left anything out, since we can see fight scenes and the keys to the new story they have prepared. But above all they have focused on the monsters, which is what we want to see.

Here we leave you the trailer.

What do you think? Did you like it as much as I did?

What is it about?

Legendary Pictures

Official synopsis of the film.

The epic battle continues! This monsterverse film from Legendary Pictures continues the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their own existence and ours. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves into the stories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as you uncover the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and unite them with humanity. forever.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on March 15, 2024. The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

