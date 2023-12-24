Capcom has big plans for Devil May Cry. Not only is a new anime on the way that promises a lot, but fans of the most recognized demon hunter in video games will soon be able to play a new title in the franchise.

Capcom in collaboration with the Chinese developer NebulaJoy have been working on the development of a new game in the series after Devil May Cry 5called Devil May Cry: Peak of Combatwhich originally debuted in 2021but only in China and on a trial basis.

The title was expected to have an official and definitive release in 2023, which would take it to the entire world. However, as you can see, we are already at the end of the year, so he fell short of that promise.

When will the new Devil May Cry game come out?

The good news is that the wait won't be long in 2024. In fact, Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat It will be one of the first games to debut in 2024since it has already been confirmed that it will be available from next January 10 on iOS mobile devices (App Store) y Android (Google Play Store).

As part of the preparations for the launch, those responsible for the project have shared a lot of videos that show what the game's combat will be like, which will mix game mechanics hack ‘n’ slash with elements of per platform y dungeon-crawlerin addition to having a PvP multiplayer mode.

Very soon you will be able to play the new Devil May Cry game

All of the above will be supported by a game-as-a-service model. Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat it's a title free-to-playbut with microtransactions and elements gachapon and is expected to receive more content as time goes on once it becomes available.

Below you can see several videos that allow you to take a look at the combat and the general gameplay proposal of the title.

