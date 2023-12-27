Daredevil: Born Again has two very recent arcs of the character in its sights to bring to the screen with its first series within the MCU

Marvel is ready to enrich the landscape of street-level superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the long-awaited series “Daredevil: Born Again”. Inspired by the iconic Daredevil comics, this new adaptation promises to delve into the politics and criminal underworld of New York City.

The news site The Cosmic Circus has revealed new information. They report that the series will incorporate elements of narrative arcs “Devil’s Reign” y “Gang War” from Marvel comics.

The possible arcs that Daredevil: Born Again would adapt

In “Daredevil #28” de 2017written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Ron Garney, we witness a shocking twist. Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin, managed to secure the position of mayor of New York. His victory was not just a product of charisma; included manipulation and cheating. With his new power, Kingpin set out to implement his sinister agenda: ban all forms of vigilante activity in the city. This put local heroes like Daredevil in a difficult situation, thwarting their efforts to combat crime and corruption.

The “Devil's Reign” arc explore the complex power dynamic between Kingpin and the vigilantes who dare to oppose him. In this arc, Kingpin uses his political influence to launch an offensive against vigilantes, making their activities illegal. This leads to a fierce confrontation between Daredevil and Kingpin, with the latter using all of his resources to hunt down and eliminate Daredevil and his allies.

The addition of the “Gang War” arc hints at even more conflict, as various criminal factions fight for control of the city's underworld.. In this arc, several criminal factions, including the Maggia, the Kingpin organization, and the Silvermane crime family, clash in a brutal war for control of the city's lucrative criminal enterprises. Amidst the chaos and violence, Spider-Man, Daredevil and other street heroes find themselves caught in the crossfire as they try to maintain order and protect the innocent.

Daredevil's return to the screen

“Daredevil: Born Again” will feature the return of Vincent D'Onofrio, who will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, a character he played throughout the acclaimed Netflix series and we could also see him back in Hawkeye alongside Echo, who will have her own series in January. His imposing presence will be felt again.

As for the actors, we find the return of Charlie Cox, who brought the titular hero to life as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the same Netflix series. It will be exciting to see Cox put on the Daredevil suit once again and this time the red one, unlike the classic suit we saw in She-Hulk. Another actor who is being talked about a lot for his return is Jon Bernthal, a fan favorite, who will enter the MCU as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Known for his raw portrayal of the antihero, Bernthal's return promises to add another layer of emotion to the series and could raise the levels of violence even further.

New Creative Team Behind “Daredevil: Born Again” Includes Co-Directors Justin Benson y Aaron Moorheadand have indicated that they are committed to delivering a high-quality series. Dario Scardapanethe executive producer behind both seasons of The Punisher, is helming the series as showrunner. Chris Ord y Matt Cormanthe original showrunners, are also attached as executive producers, ensuring continuity and experience in crafting the series' narrative, under the new Marvel Spotlight imprint, with series more aimed at adult audiences.