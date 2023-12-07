Person 6? Unfortunately nothing yet, but Atlus has some tricks up its sleeve that it seems intent on showing off on the occasion of the event that will be held tonight: the The Game Awards awards ceremony.

This was revealed to us by a character who certainly needs no introduction: Geoff Keighleywhich announced the presence of Metaphor ReFantazio during the event that he himself will have the task of presenting.

The product created from the creators of Persona it was officially presented this summer, during the Xbox games Showcase in June, and it is a title in which the guys at Atlus seem to believe a lot.

We don’t know much about Metaphor and we hope that Atlus’ presence means seeing the game at work in a gameplay trailer or even with an announcement of the release date official.

Atlus does not go too far and presents us with a universe that blends the real world and fantasy also in this title: the release of the game is scheduled for 2024 su PC e console Xbox Series X/S.

Given the source who reported this presence, we can take it for granted that Metaphor will be present at the event: in short, it is not a question ofn leak without an implication in reality.

We remind you that The Game Awards awards ceremony will take place this night: it will start at 1.30 am Italian time and will last from 2 to 3 hours.

Source:

Geoff Keighley official X account