The banana is one of the tastiest fruits, so it is among the most consumed. We are used to eating the inside and throwing away the skin. Even monkeys do the same. But it turns out that Banana peel has surprising applications.

There are many people who use plantain or banana peels as fertilizer, or dry them to turn them into a tasty snack. It also polishes objects, cares for hair and skin, and even eliminates bacteria from teeth if you rub a banana peel.

Today we are going to discover another additional use for banana peels, which may surprise you: They can replace flour in making cakes and cookies.providing the same flavor, but without sugar.

Banana peel flour, a discovery

Banana flour, created from whole green bananas, is well known in some American and Asian cuisines. But here we are going to talk about banana peel flour.

Banana peel is an important source of dietary fiberand also stands out for its content of inulin, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and B12, phenolics, carotenoids and polyphenols.

A study published a few months ago, which came to us through Science Alert, found that if banana peels are blanched, dried and ground until flour is obtained, it can be used as substitute for wheat flour in cakes and cookiesmaintaining and even enhancing the flavor, in addition to providing some advantages.

This flour from banana peels can be stored for up to three months at room temperature, without losing its properties.

The study authors cooked sugar cookies, using banana peel flourand they found that they contained much more fiber, magnesium, potassium and antioxidant compounds than those cooked with wheat flour.

In taste tests conducted on these cookies, everyone who tried them stated that They tasted the same or better than the traditional ones.

The only “disadvantage” of using this banana skin flour is that the dough was somewhat harder and brownish. They calculated that, to maintain the original texture of the cookies, 7.5% banana peel had to be used.

If you want to cook healthier cookies, cakes and other desserts, replaces part of the wheat flour with banana peel flour. You will maintain the flavor, and the dessert will have more minerals and vitamins, and fewer calories. It’s all advantages!