At Christmas time we can go to our favorite streaming service to watch a classic series or movie for this Christmas, some movies that marked us as children like Home Alone or timeless classics like the Harry Potter series, among others.

So if in the last few hours you entered Netflix, and saw which were the most viewed content on the platform, perhaps you thought that it was an algorithm error, but it was not like that.

According to numerous users on social networks, the most viewed series of Netflix During December 25, it has not been the last blockbuster of the cinema, nor the classic Christmas movie or series, but a fireplace in 4K UHD.

It's not a joke, the series called “fireplace in your home: the crackling of birch wood” has been the most viewed content on Netflix throughout December 25, fourth place at the time of writing this news.

According to the description of this particular Netflix content: “For the first time in Ultra HD 4K, your favorite Christmas bonfire crackles and crackles in high definition with the quality typical of these holidays.”

Curiously, there is other very similar content, simply called “fireplace in your home”: “The first of its kind in 4K UHD, which offers the sharpest image on the market. Transform your television into a fireplace and make your home a warmer and more welcoming place.”

You don't miss anything at all. It is the image of a fireplace working for 60 endless minuteswhere you can see how the wood is consumed and you can hear its crackling between the flames.

Apparently, many families during Christmas Eve dinner chose to put this contents of the fireplace in their home to simulate that they had a fireplace.