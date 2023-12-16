From this week in the Dutch cities of Breda and Tilburg it will be possible to consume cannabis legally for the first time in the country's history. It is an experiment conceived by the government in 2017 which will last four years, to understand how to make the consumption and production of legal marijuana completely legal in the Netherlands. The initial phase should last six months, before involving 11 other municipalities and continuing towards a gradual expansion.

Unlike what is commonly thought abroad, the possession and sale of cannabis and products containing it are not legal in the Netherlands but are in a gray area, which should be overcome thanks to the experiment launched this week. The consumption of cannabis in the Netherlands is not considered a crime, although it is not permitted in several public spaces in many cities. Possessing it, even in small quantities, is still illegal, but is rarely prosecuted thanks to a tolerance policy in force since the 1970s: the government guidelines explicitly say that, although it is illegal, possession of up to 5 grams of marijuana.

Even its production and sale in the famous coffee shops present in many Dutch cities (places where alcohol is not served and where marijuana is smoked and marijuana products are consumed) would be a crime, but once again it is tolerated by the authorities.

The result is that the sale of cannabis is almost never prosecuted, but this has created distortions: coffee shops behave externally like legal businesses, but the way they source their products is not, given that a large part of cannabis production has long been managed by criminal gangs. Over the years, this has led to an increase in petty crime and obvious contradictions, which the government hopes to curb by providing coffee shops with legally grown cannabis. In this way it would be possible to exclude illegal growers and have greater control over the quality of the product.

Production will for now be limited to a few farms, whose cannabis will have to pass strict controls, which include the measurement of THC levels (the psychoactive principle of cannabis), before being put on the market. In the meantime, groups of independent researchers will follow the experimentation with a view to possible decriminalization.

Health Minister Ernst Kuipers defined the trial as “a historic moment” for the country which could put an end to a “hypocritical and illogical” policy. The decriminalization and legalization of the production and consumption of cannabis in various countries around the world, including in recent years in particular the United States, are still a controversial topic, but have demonstrated positive effects in the fight against crime and in the quality of the product.

However, compared to when the policy of tolerance began in the 1970s, the Netherlands has become more conservative on this issue, also due to cannabis-related tourism being increasingly tolerated by Dutch citizens, particularly in Amsterdam: in recent years the city has proposed several times to close coffee shops, at least to tourists, and has banned smoking marijuana in some streets of the historic centre. The new experiment is also threatened by the popularity of the far-right candidate Geert Wilders, whose Freedom Party was the most voted in the last elections. His program clearly talked about eliminating the policy of tolerance and making drugs completely illegal.