After spending a Christmas Eve with their family, the residents of Plaza de los Frutos prepare to live the last night of 1982. A year that has given them and taken away a lot, the perfect opportunity to leave behind the ghosts of the past and start afresh. zero, although this will not be so easy for some of the neighbors.

Lola and Arnau meet secretly, a meeting that infuriates Marcelino. Furthermore, Lola hides from Román that Arnau has returned to his life. After finally meeting her daughter again, Malena invites her to her house before the New Year's Eve dinner, a scandal for Elena and Federico.

Quintero and Benigna try to give free rein to their love while Benigna puts aside her differences with Peñalara when she learns that she spent Christmas Eve with her father. A story that was not true, since Peñalara left her father alone in the residence.

Elena and Federico try in every way to get Malena to reintegrate into the family, and Elena asks Victoria not to try to turn her against Malena. The little girl finds in Claudia a motivation to get closer to Lola.

Claudia wants to reverse her unfair conditions at work by asking for a salary increase, which Federico accepts. Her marriage to Elena is full of tension at times, a fragility that she cannot hide from Crespo.

Crespo tests Sofía to see if she has turned the page regarding Ester's death and Isidro works to win over Alicia. Rafa reveals Crespo's intentions and Sofía makes new advances towards him while Alicia demonstrates

interest in Isidro.

The secrets do not stop being revealed, and now it is Román who drops a real bombshell: he reveals to Victoria that Chimo is his brother! This and much more awaits you in the next chapters of Amar es para siempre. Don't miss them!