The new Star Wars game, which inherits the best of the canceled Star Wars 1313 and the forgotten Shadow of the Empire, will arrive in 2024 from Ubisoft Massive.

The arrival of a new game Star Wars It is always a reason for joy. A year ago we lived great adventures in LEGO format, and, this 2023, we have had to live the second journey of an experienced Cal Kestis, in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In 2024, the story will be very different. The creators of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Division series, Ubisoft Massive, are working on the long-awaited Star Wars Outlaws.

In Outlaws there are no Jedis or Sith, nor LEGO blocks, the imposing Darth Vader, or sequences from the main movie saga. But you won't need them, as the great Master Yoda said in The Empire Strikes Back.

In a new interview with Kotaku, the narrative director of Star Wars Outlaws reveals new aspects of the game, which will arrive next year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Let's just say that Han Solo himself and his inseparable Chewbacca would be proud of this new adventure, which slightly reminiscent of the classic Shadow of the Empirefrom Nintendo 64.

You will like it because it is a scoundrel

Star Wars Outlaws stars Kay Vessa hustler who travels throughout the galaxy with little Nix, your pet. On his way to achieve glory he will encounter different factions, dangerous bounty hunters, and even Jabba the Hutt himself.

It's almost guaranteed that we'll see Boba Fett in this new game, because Star Wars Outlaws It is set between Episodes V and VI of the original trilogy of the franchise.

Narrative director Navid Khavari believes that the greatest success of the title is in the crime factor. Or, if you prefer, in its large doses of ''shamelessness''reminiscent of the mythical Han Solo.

''We always knew that we wanted to create an original story of shamelessness. There was something exciting about looking at this universe from the perspective of a scoundrel like Kay, who has no experience with the Empire, the Jedi, the Rebellion or the Sith.''

Forget about the Force, lightsabers and the nobility of the Jedi. The important thing here is to survive, and for that you will have to make a living dealing and making friends (or enemies) wherever you go.

''This is a character who is just trying to get by: stealing, outsmarting and scamming people. I would love for people who play to get an idea of ​​what it feels like to enter the underworld.''

This is not only a great gameplay point, but also a narrative one. Star Wars Outlaws is set at the height of power for the Empire, with the Rebel Alliance holed up in the Hoth system.

Speaking about its mechanics, Khavari assures that there are three types of scenarios (and experiences): cities, open environments and outdoor space.

''The first of these are dense cities full of activity and lively cantinas where it is possible to find criminal syndicates and corrupt imperials mingling. Second are our vast, mysterious and stunning open environments… whether on foot or in Kay's speeder. And finally, space, which players can explore in Kay's ship.''

About him mission and faction systemthe narrative director said the following:

''Players can use missions with each of the syndicates to manage Kay's reputation, which will affect the jobs they offer and the impact they will have throughout the story. Each player will have a different profile with each of the unions depending on how they have interacted with them throughout their journey.''

The idea is that the player feels that the ship is their refuge. You won't have as many customization options as Starfield, but can be customized at different levels. It will also be possible to travel between planets and use other vehicles to move around the surface of the worlds.

Star Wars Outlaws es one of the most anticipated games for 2024, which is in development by Ubisoft Massive. There is no specific date yet, but we know that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (only on Ubisoft Connect).