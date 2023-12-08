The NacelleVerse will be launched by Oni Press and will be accompanied by several limited series focused on these characters from the 90s B series

Are you ready to immerse yourself in a universe where nostalgia and innovation merge in a spectacular way? Oni Press, the renowned comics publisher, has announced the release of NacelleVerse #0, a 48-page special that will serve as an introduction to The Nacelle Company’s varied and beloved properties. This event promises to be a milestone in the world of comics, bringing back beloved classics and presenting them in a fresh and exciting context.

The magic behind the NacelleVerse

NacelleVerse #0 It is not just a comic, it is a door to a world where imagination has no limits. With the collaboration of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions in the RoboForce animated series, Oni Press invites us to explore not only this world, but also others such as Biker Mice From Mars, Sectors, Power Lords y The Great Garloo. The expectation grows with the revelation that NacelleVerse #0 It will be the prelude to limited series like RoboForce #1 y Biker Mice From Mars #1scheduled for April and July 2024 respectively.

This project is the fruit of the talent of figures such as Melissa Flores (known for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Diogenes Neves (from Realm of X and Suicide Squad), Francis Portela (Green Lantern) and others. Their collaboration promises to be an amalgam of creativity and passion that will be reflected on every page.

A universe of characters and adventures

What makes special NacelleVerse #0 is his ability to weave diverse worlds through the adventures of Garloo, an alien whose planet has been destroyed, and his search for a new home. This journey takes us from the genetically modified warriors of Symbion to the charismatic mice, passing through the 22nd century Earth where the RoboForce are about to find a new destiny.

This intertwined narrative, full of complex characters and exciting situations, promises not only entertainment, but also an emotional journey where themes of home, community and acceptance play a fundamental role. Melissa Flores highlights this aspect, pointing out the importance of finding a home in the people who welcome you.

The excitement of reliving childhood

The launch of NacelleVerse #0 It is not only significant for its innovative content, but also for the nostalgic feeling it evokes. Melissa Flores shares her excitement at reliving her childhood through these beloved characters and the opportunity to work with the team at Oni Press and Nacelle to bring them to life in the world of comics.

He NacelleVerse #0 promises to be a unique experience for comic fans, combining the nostalgia of beloved classics with new adventures and characters. Expectations are high for this release scheduled for March 20, 2024, promising a journey full of excitement, nostalgia and, above all, a lot of fun. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new chapter in the world of comics.

“Biker Mice from Mars”, was a series that marked an entire generation, returns with a new shine in this new universe. This trio of Martian mice, known for their love of motorcycles and their fight against evil, offer a perfect mix of action and humor. In their new comic, we will continue to face challenges on Earth, maintaining their charismatic and brave essence. Their return is a unique opportunity to reconnect with a classic, rediscovering the joy and adventure that these characters have always represented.. It’s not just a comic, it’s a return to the days of thrilling adventures and light-hearted heroism.