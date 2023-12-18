You open an old drawer in your grandparents' house and you find several handfuls of peseta coins. “We kept it just in case,” your grandfather proudly explains, jealous of the possibility (not so remote, after all) that the euro would fly through the air and we would have to resort to the peseta again. You search on the Internet how much those pesetas can be worth and you come across this article. Until 20.000 euros per unit.

A particular Dorado.

Stories like this have been spreading like wildfire in the media for years. Several things are explained in them. On the one hand, there are still more than 200,000 million pesetas unexchanged by the Bank of Spain waiting in the drawers of Spanish families. On the other hand, things as common and elementary as 100 or 25 peseta coins until recently can represent an interesting pinch of up to 400 euros.

If we were worth that we could all be millionaires

“50 euros for a dollar seems like a good deal, right?”

Yes, but the figures reported in the texts are often exaggerated. Although there are around 1,600 million euros left to be exchanged, according to reports from the Bank of Spain, the large number of coins and banknotes distributed by Spanish houses indicates that, simply logic of supply and demand, its real value within the collector market is not too high. In other words: if you have pesetas left at home, they are worthless.

The myth has reached such a point that Adolfo Ruiz Calleja, the author of one of the most popular blogs dedicated to numismatics in the Spanish language, has a long entry explaining the reasons why no, your pesetas do not have much value. And they don't have them for various reasons: the main one is that they are too recent and common.

The world of numismatics is as fascinating as it is complex, and only a deep immersion in its dense oceans allows an exhaustive knowledge of the reality of each coin. But the case of pesetas is simple: there are many of them because they were in circulation until just a decade and a half ago, and furthermore they were not made of gold or silver (not after the Second Republic). The same thing happens with the rest of the Spanish coins (or any other country) of the century. XX: those in common use have historical value, but not real value.

The viral news is based on several catalogs that circulate on the Internet and that, as Ruiz Calleja himself explains in another entry, are interesting from an informative point of view (to know how to identify a coin correctly, for example), but not evaluative ( that is, they are not useful when assessing the value of a specimen).

Having a very valuable currency is very, very rare

Because? Due to the extremely complex nature of coin appraisal. From its proper identification (the easy part: you can get help in forums like this) to aspects indetectables for the non-expert eye such as technical evaluations and the state of conservation, in addition to intangible issues such as the identity of the seller (prestige and credibility are valued upwards in collector circuits). All of this means that the price of any object is subject to high volatility.

The complexity of the previous criteria is a clue: getting a coin that pays thousands of euros is quite exceptional, and it is unlikely that an ordinary citizen not skilled in the world of numismatics would even be aware of its mere existence. They are strange objects and circulate in very specialized universes, not in your grandfather's drawer.





Doesn't anyone think about the bills?

News about supposedly valuable coins has been alerting other numismatic experts for years, such as the Spanish Association of Professional Numismatists. Fundamentally because of its capacity for deception: with the help of Rubén Pulido, a numismatic expert, in Ok Diario they adjusted the assumptions of the original article to the real price. Result: in the best of cases, the already famous list of coins that can make you millionaires is worth the half. Far from the 20,000 euros of the owner and, in general, far from expectations.

Collecting coins is beautiful, it is difficult and entering the universe of numismatics requires experience and patience. At best, your coins are worth whatever silver or nickel is worth at the time you want to sell them. But it's tired improbable May you become a millionaire with the “just in case” of your grandparents.

In Xataka | The exclusive 1.5 euro coins: what are “bullion coins” and what can be done with them

Imagen | Commons

*An earlier version of this article was published in April 2017