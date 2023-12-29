Few towns exist as troubled by the vicissitudes of time as the British. During my stay in Cambridge, one of my first conversations with a native revolved around his climate. “Actually, in Cambridge the weather is good,” he told me, “the problem is Londonwhich has a microclimate where it is always raining.” According to his testimony, London, the city with the greatest international projection, gave a bad name to the rest of the country.

The British weather wasn't so horrible.

The truth is that it is: most of the United Kingdom is cold, survives under a perennial blanket of gray clouds and enjoys greater rainfall than the rest of the continent (especially in Scotland). His story, in fact, was inversely true. Despite legend, London is one of the most dried of the United Kingdom, and a European capital with comparatively little rainfall. So why do we universally believe the opposite?

First, let's look at the data. According to figures from the Met Office, the British weather agency, London receives between just under 600 and almost 700 millimeters of precipitation annually (depending on the season: London is a gigantic city). The standard chosen by Wikipedia is Heathrow, east of the megalopolis, where in 2014 they fell 601.7mm. Without further reference, it is a neutral number. How does it compare to the rest of England?

On a map:





London, the black spot… Of the low rainfall in the United Kingdom.

The bluest areas are the rainiest in Britain (north-east Scotland is in a different league). In general, the North Sea coast is drier than the Atlantic. And as we approach the south, to the English Channel, rainfall reduces. This is where we can find London: a city in which it rains comparatively little compared to its island neighbors. My confidant was wrong: it rains more in Cambridge than in London.

“Ok, ok, but the United Kingdom is a very rainy country per se. Just because it rains less in London than in other parts of the island does not mean that it rains little in London.” The reasoning is logical, but also incorrect. The truth is that there are few places in continental Europe that have annual rainfall. under of 600 millimeters. Unlike supposedly rainy London, Europe below the Channel does live underwater.

Raining many days does not mean raining a lot

Let's think about, without going any further, Barcelona. The beautiful city of Barcelona has a reputation for being sunny. It receives millions of tourists a year thanks to its wonderful, mild and friendly climate. Well, its rainfall is very similar to that of London, and in 2014 it was slightly higher. AEMET counted 640 millimeters that year, distributed throughout 72 days. The surprising record places Barcelona as a rainier city than London.

The same thing happens with other quite amazing points of European geography. For example, Croatia. The most recent milestone of European tourism has also made a name for itself around “good weather”, but the climatic reality of the Adriatic is stubborn: Dubrovnik alone, the famous citadel popularized by Game of Thrones, receives more than 1,000 millimeters of precipitation year. 65% more than in London, of tormented fame.





With some licenses, places in Europe where it rains less than in London (in yellow).

The best way to understand to what extent our intuition is wrong regarding the London climate is the map above, shared a few months ago by a Reddit user: the areas in blue (practically all of central and western Europe, including Italy) They receive more rainfall per year than London. Only the areas in yellow are drier, and they are few: specific points in Poland, almost the entire Iberian Peninsula (from the Ebro down, so to speak) and Sicily.

Let's think about two antagonistic places: Helsinki y Lecce, on the Puglia peninsula, southern Italy. The first is one of the northernmost world capitals and spends most of its time buried under snow amid terrifying temperatures. How much does it rain there? Well, not much more than in London: about 655 millimeters per year. The second is a baroque jewel with a very sunny summer nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean. Its rainfall? Depending on the year, about 590 millimeters.

Such geographical disparity does not correspond to very different rainfall. Which shouldn't be strange, but it does manage to properly contextualize the importance of rain in London.

The London chirimiri, the source of prejudice

Now, if London is dry, why do we all think it's always raining? A Basque would have an immediate answer (despite the fact that the Basque Country is very humid, especially Bilbao): chirimiri. In other words, the thin layer of rain that always grips certain cities but is actually very gentle. This is where the scarce 72 days of rain in Barcelona come into play, a city where it rains on just a few days on the calendar.





If you want to look for really humid places in Europe, head to the Alps or the Atlantic ledges.

In London the opposite happens: it rains more or less the same, but the water is spread over many more days (110, a little less than a third of the year). Helsinki is another story: its rainy/snow days range from 180 in 2010 to more than 200 last year.

Like many other northern European cities (Cambridge included: I barely saw the sun during the month of January I lived there), London often dawns cloudy and with a thin layer of rain that never seems to evaporate. The sun comes and goes, the clouds appear and disappear, the rain stops and starts again regularly. It doesn't rain much, but the feeling of rain and humidity is almost permanently, inevitable. That's why fame is so raw.

Another factor is the dry reality of most of Europe's capitals. Berlin, Vienna, Stockholm, Paris, Madrid, Warsaw or even Copenhagen have annual rainfall lower or only slightly higher than London (none exceeds 700 millimeters). There are few capitals in Europe where it rains a lot (Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Ljubljana).





London. Almost every day. (Eva Dang/Unsplash)

However, the Reddit map indicates that, for comparative and aggregate purposes, London is not a very rainy city. Whether because others are (such as Dubrovnik, Glasgow, Bilbao or Munich) or because others concentrate very heavy torrential rains during certain days of the year (such as Barcelona or Rome, for example), the figures for London are humble. Not only far from real permanent deluges like Bergen (2,250 mm annually, 200 days of rain), but from friendly cities like Nice.

So now you know: don't bother gearing up against the rain next time you fly to London. It's not that big of a deal either.

*An earlier version of this article was published in January 2018