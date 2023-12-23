If you have not yet included an apple a day in your diet, there is still time, especially if you are already at a more delicate age where you have to start taking better care of yourself.

And Harvard researchers have discovered that eating a apple a day is essential for the health of people over 40 years of age.

This is because apples are rich in flavonoids, which are compounds from the secondary metabolism of vegetables with an important antioxidant action, and which have now been discovered in this study, that are capable of significantly reducing the chances of developing fragility.

It should be noted that apples are a source of fiber and vitamin C, since they are rich in quercetin and pectin. On the one hand, quercetin is a flavonoid that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects; while pectin is a type of soluble fiber, which has an effect on reducing bad cholesterol.

And according to this new Harvard study, flavonol is a subclass of flavonoids and can help reduce frailty in older people.

This fragility can be the cause of falls and fractures in people who have a lack of balance and mobility, especially over the age of 65.

“Our findings suggest that for every 10 milligrams more flavonol intake per day, the odds of frailty were reduced by 20%,” the study says.

That is why they comment that people can easily consume 10 mg of flavanols per day, since a medium-sized apple has around 10 mg of flavonols.

On the other hand, they clarify that to make the most of this contribution of flavonoids, You should always take these apples with skin.