Super Mario 64 was released as the main title for the Nintendo 64 in June 1996, which originally offered a two-player mode, with Mario and Luigi as playable characters. Implementation that could not be included, so Luigi was left out of the now iconic game. Something that the programmers left as a reference in a statue within the title, with the message “L is real 2401”. And now, a video from a 28-year-old Japanese TV show has provided the first look at this multiplayer removed from Mario 64.

Something that has begun to generate interest again, since before it was confirmed by Nintendo, this mode was considered a complete myth. But a couple of years ago, a user who sought the truth at all costs, asked Nintendo of America directly what he said in the blurry message, confirming that what was written corresponds to “L is Real.” So from that moment on, the myth that Super Mario 64 originally had Luigi was confirmed, which the new video posted on YouTube makes even clearer.

The Japanese YouTube channel called Now In Game, which seems to specialize in archiving '90s TV shows about video games, uploaded a special from 1995 with footage from a public presentation of the Nintendo 64. This episode shows some footage of a playable prototype of the Nintendo 64. Super Mario 64, but the most interesting thing happens at minute 13:22, where a montage of several N64 games is shown in the background of one shot. That montage briefly cuts to an unknown room in Super Mario 64, where both Mario and Luigi appear to be playable characters simultaneously.

This detail was pointed out by an X/Twitter user called Yakumono, generating a debate about what is shown, among those who say that Luigi here is actually Mario, but that he looks green as a result of recording the screen of a CRT television, from the outside. A theory that can be ruled out by seeing the amount of red color already present in the image of that television, as well as the other one on the left.

Additionally, in a question and answer session with Iwata, the late Nintendo president, he noted that Mario 64 “started with Mario and Luigi running together,” to which director Shigeru Miyamoto responds: “That's right. The screen split and they entered the castle separately. When they met in the hallway, I felt incredibly happy! (Laughs) Then there was also the way in which the camera is fixed and we see Mario running away, getting smaller and smaller.”

And that fixed camera mode he refers to is the one that appears to be shown in the video, which you can see at this link.

